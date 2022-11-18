BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Lamb, 44, of Belvidere, convicted on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of another victim, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In November 2020, Belvidere Police say they received a report from a 16-year-old girl that Lamb had sexually assaulted her multiple times between 2015 and 2017, when she was between 11 and 13 years old.

Police later learned from a 15-year-old boy that Lamb had sexually abused him between 2017 and 2019, when he was 11 to 13 years old.

He had been charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Lamb will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Lamb was found guilty of drug possession in 2020 and served 2 years in prison.