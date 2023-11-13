ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Gary Coldiron, 37, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in August, court records show.

Investigation into Coldiron began after police took a report of alleged sexual assault on June 6, 2022. The crime occurred in the 2700 block of Keith View Drive in Rockford.

During the investigation, detectives identified Coldiron as a suspect, and say Coldiron and the victim were known to each other.

Coldiron was arrested in Boone County less than a month later.

His sentence was reduced 99 days for time served, according to court documents.