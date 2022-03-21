BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police arrested Nenache Brakes, 44, after a 6-hour standoff after receiving a 911 call that he had thrown bleach in the eyes of a family member on Saturday.

According to Belvidere Police, officers responded at 4:04 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Highline Drive after receiving the call.

Brakes barricaded himself in a bedroom and was reportedly armed with a knife. Belvidere SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in to get him to surrender, and he was eventually taken into custody 6 hours later.

He was charged with Domestic Battery and an outstanding Kane County warrant.

The family member was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released.