BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Narcotics investigators arrested Jayvius, 23, and Angela Schrader, 45, on Friday in a drug raid, police announced.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests after a search warrant was executed earlier today in the 6000 block of Cora Lee Drive.

During the search, authorities say they found 100 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of cocaine, numerous pills, and cash.

Jayvius Schrader was charged with Possession to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Angela Schrader was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police did not say how the two were related.

Both were booked into the Boone County Jail without bond.

Jayvius faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted; Angela faces 3 years.