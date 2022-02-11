BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Elizabeth Mendoza, 45, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a conviction for selling methamphetamine.

Mendoza, along with Angel Alvarado, was arrested on January 8th, 2020 after delivering meth to an undercover officer on three instances in December 2019 and January 2020.

Agents conducted search warrants of Alvarado and Mendoza’s residences and say they recovered 233 grams of methamphetamine, 9.3 grams of cocaine, 8 Xanax pills, and 5 firearms.

Mendoza was sentenced to 17 years on the charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Delivery of Methamphetamine.