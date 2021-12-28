Belvidere mother speaks out after murders of fiancé and two sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone took the lives of two young Belvidere boys and their father just days before Christmas.

For the first time on Tuesday, the mother of the boys and fiancé of their dad spoke out. She said that some days are harder than others, and that this nightmare does not feel real.

“Love you so much, I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day,” said the boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, in a video sent to their mother, Maddie Way.

It was a Mother’s Day Way will never forget, and one she will never get again with her two sons. The boys, just five and seven-years-old, along with her fiancé Andrew Hintt, were murdered last week inside their Belvidere home.

“You’re crashing back into this reality that you don’t want to believe is real,” Way said.

Now a single mother of three, Way recalled the moment she learned her life would never be the same.

“They just told me they found my fiancé and then they said my children, I kinda heard my children, but I’m like, wait, my children,” Way said “I remember repeating that back and then I’m like, and my fiancé? Like my children? and I just fell to my knees.”

She said that she did not believe it at first, and she can not begin to understand how someone could shoot and kill her family.

“You took his life and you took his kids lives, and you took so much more from us,” Way said. “If you had a beef with him, wait till my kids go home, let them live, like we can figure it out. But my babies, they were innocent, they were innocent little children.”

Way is now trying to be strong as she copes with them being gone.

“You just keep getting reminded of it over and over and over,” Way said. “Every time I look at these babies, every time I look at a video and hear a laugh, just all the time I hear their voices”

Belvidere Police have named a person of interest in the triple homicide and confirmed that he was with Hintt and the boys the day they were killed.

For anyone who wants to pay their respects the visitation is Thursday in Hampshire at Frederick Funeral Home, 284 Park St, from 4-8pm. GoFundMe’s have been set up to help pay for funeral costs, as well as to help support Way.