BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Belvidere has a new fire chief, and it is a familiar face to the department.

Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris announced that Fire Captain Shawn Schadle will become the new fire chief. Schadle started in the Belvidere Fire Department back in 2006 and has since rose through the ranks of lieutenant in 2015 to his current position of captain in 2018. He has been the shift commander of “B” shift since that time.

Schadle said that he is honored to get promoted to the rank of chief.

“I am really honored to serve the community of Belvidere as the leader of the fire department,” Schadle said. “I promise to serve the community well. Mayor Morris and the council of the elected voices of the community, I promise as well to work well with you and serve you guys as well.”

His first day as chief will be May 16. Schadle is the 15th appointed fire chief in 136 year history of the Belvidere Fire Department.