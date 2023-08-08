BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Community Unit School District 100 is looking for substitutes for this upcoming school year.
There are several upcoming job fairs. The district is looking for teachers, paraprofessionals, office professionals and custodians.
Walk in interviews will be avbilable from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
- August 10: Washington Academy (1301 5th Ave.)
- August 17: Washington Academy (1301 5th Ave.)
- September 7: Central Office (1201 5th Ave.)
- October 5: Central Office (1201 5th Ave.)
- November 2: Central Office (1201 5th Ave.)