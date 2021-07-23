Belvidere neighbors rally to help owner of dying dog

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere woman is preparing for a tough day ahead, as her special needs dog, Rachel, prepares for her last days.

Josie McNamara rescued Rachel, a St. Bernard, just over a year ago.

“She has kidney dysplasia. They’re just malformed, small and misshapen,” McNamara says. “Nothing’s working anymore, at this point, so we have days, maybe a week or so. We don’t want her to suffer.”

McNamara says Rachel is a princess in her home, she thought taking some photos of her wearing a tiara or crown would be a good way to remember her.

She asked the Belvidere community for help finding the headwear, and says the response has been more than she imagined.

“People are letting me borrow tiaras, people are offering photography services,” McNamara said.

Despite the many veterinarian visits and hard days, she says Rachel continues to make an impact on her.

“She is the most gentle, sweet-natured dog I’ve ever met. I’ve never met anything more pure, more sweet than her,” she said. “She’s changed me. She’s made me a better person.”