Belvidere North grad stuck on cruise ship since March 13 due to COVID-19 lockdown

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year old Belvidere North grad Julia Whitcomb works as a singer on the Infinity, a celebrity cruise ship off the coast of Miami, Florida.

Her parents say she’s been quarantined on board for over a month and they’re trying everything they can to bring her home.

“We just keep saying to ourselves that we have to hold it together, because we have to be present in the moment to figure out how best to help her. But it’s gut-wrenching,” said Julia’s mom, Lisa.

Lisa and James say Julia was notified on March 13th that all cruise passengers would disembark in Miami, and all crew members would spend 14 days on the ship in isolation.

“Even initially, when this COVID crisis became apparent and the national emergency was declared, we weren’t terribly concerned on the ship because we thought ‘she’s just 14 days.’ That’s less than convenient, but it wasn’t terrible initially. But it’s just continued to deteriorate,” Lisa said.

Julia shared a log with me detailing what she’s experienced since that time.

According to the log, crew members could travel the ship freely at first, and pools, fitness centers, and restaurants were open for them.

But Julia writes that after a crew member was confirmed as having COVID-19 on March 23rd, social distancing measures were put into place, and on March 28th she was instructed to isolate exclusively in her cabin.

“They are now allowed out in limited numbers for one hour three times daily, to go where meals are now being served. But you’re now being strictly confined to your cabin. And that’s continued,” Lisa said.

Lisa and James say that Julia has been told by the cruise line on three separate occasions that she would be allowed to leave the ship, only to be told that she couldn’t leave at the last minute.

In a Facebook Live video, Julia shared her frustration over the unsuccessful attempts.

“They are telling me I’m going to leave, and then tell me that I’m not. I’ve gone as far as to packing. I’ve booked flights. I thought that much that I was going to leave,” she said.

Lisa says she spoke to an employee from the cruise line, who told her the reason they’ve had to change plans to follow instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That may well be true, but these crew members are absent a lot of communication and plans are changed continually,” Lisa said. “They’re people, and they need to get home to their people.”

Lisa is also working with several state lawmakers to see what can be done.

State representative Joe Sosnowski says that he brought the issue to congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is now working with the CDC to try and bring Julia home.

