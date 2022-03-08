BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere North High School beat Dixon High School this past weekend on “Quiz Bowl” to advance to the Elite 8.

The Blue Thunder won their Scholastic Bowl Regional on Monday, which advances them to the sectional competition this weekend. They are not the only “Stateline Quiz Bowl” team competing in sectionals. Auburn, Hononegah, Pecatonica, Rockford Lutheran and Winnebago all made it.

Hononegah’s weekend will be pretty busy, as their game against Christian Life airs Saturday and Sunday.

Good luck to all local Scholastic Bowl teams at sectionals.