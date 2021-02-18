Belvidere nurse comes out of retirement to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ruth Chance is a Rockford nurse who retired in 2020, but she has returned to the frontline to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chance has been a nurse for almost 45 years, most of those spent at SwedishAmerican.

“I was supposed to retire in April, but they asked me to stay on for another month or so, because of COVID. So, I stayed a bit longer than I anticipated staying, and I did get to retire in May,” she said.

Because of her qualifications, she was asked to help administer doses of the vaccine.

“I was called to be a nurse, and if there’s anything I can do to help through this crisis, I feel like I should be doing it. I’m capable, I’m still healthy, I can get around,” she said. “I just felt like, if this is something I can do, then I’ll do it.”

SwedishAmerican Belvidere Administrator Fiona Springman says the hospital is truly grateful to have someone like Chance step up in a time of need.

“We need additional staff to help with this horrible virus. She was the first to step up. We just can’t thank her enough, because not only do we have to take care of the COVID patients here in the hospital, but now we have to help out with vaccinating,” Springman said.

This past year has kept Chance very busy, something she says she wouldn’t have any other way.

“I’ve been busy. I’ve been very busy,” she said. “I’ve been helping, doing contact tracing for the health department, giving flu vaccines through the health department, and now COVID vaccinations. The people who are receiving the vaccine are so appreciative, they are almost giddy to get the vaccine and are so thankful. It’s very rewarding.”