Belvidere nursing home sells hot dogs to send veterans to Washington D.C.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maple Crest Care Center, a Belvidere nursing home, held an “All-American Hot Dog and Brat Drive-Thru” today to help raise money for VetsRoll.

The VetsRoll organization sends former members of the military to Washington D.C.

“When you see these hardened veterans, most of them are 80 years and older, when you see them break down and start to cry when they get to their memorials and they get the closure of seeing one of their classmates, or one of their service buddies, on the Vietnam Wall, or reading on a registry, that’s what gets you. That’s what it’s all about,” said VetsRoll Co-Founder and President, Mark Finnegan.

VetsRoll was begun in 2010.

Maple Crest is located at 4452 Squaw Prairie Rd.

