Belvidere officials seek state support for Stellantis Plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – Belvidere officials are pushing for state support to keep the stateline’s largest employer running.

Alderman are meeting tonight to discuss incentives they hope the state can provide to the Stellantis Plant. Mayor Clinton Morris wrote a letter to Governor Pritzker, saying that he believes Belvidere is ready to partner with state and federal government to assist Stellantis in securing Belvidere’s future role as home to automobile manufacturing for the 21st century.

The push for state support is welcomed by others within the Boone County business community.

“I think that this letter the City of Belvidere is proposing, and as well as some additionals that are in the pipeline, are encouraging,” said Pamela Lopez-Fettes, the Executive Director of Growth Dimensions.