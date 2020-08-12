Belvidere parents, teachers relieved after district’s decision to push start, go virtual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For months, families in the Stateline have been contemplating the best learning options for their children.

They’re now being faced with additional changes with the start of school just weeks away. Our team spoke to a mother in Belvidere who is relieved by the school district’s decision to start the year virtually.

“This whole back to school decision has been really, really tough and it’s been a huge weight on a lot of parents,” explained Kristy Chorostecki.

Belvidere students are set to begin the school year online–and at a later date–after COVID-19 concerns shift the district’s plan.

“I don’t have to make a choice anymore, this is not on me thankfully. My kids are going to remain healthy, the teachers, the staff,” Chorostecki said, with a sigh of relief.

Mother of five Kristy Chorostecki was moved to tears by District 100’s announcement.

“I can say for mine, two of them would probably be better in school, and the other three would be just fine if they’re not in school. So, that’s been a huge stressor and I think that taking that off of the plate of a lot of parents here has been a huge relief,” she added.

Belvidere isn’t the only district that is pushing back their start date.

Harlem 122 educators also are postponing the first day of school by two weeks after teachers requested more time to build lesson plans for remote and in-person classes.

“We’ve had some time to review those plans, but now we want to give some time for our staff to really be in the building, to walk through the process, the procedures, what does it look like for arrival and dismissal, what does it look like at lunchtime?” said Jason Blume, the director of Stakeholder Engagement for Harlem School District.

The new date also buys the district time to see how earlier start dates play out for neighboring school districts.

“We’ll be paying attention to the schools, like Rockford, that will open a few days before us to see what issues, or what things they run into that maybe we didn’t think of. But we will definitely be working together on this thing,” Blume added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

