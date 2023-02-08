BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, the main chiller compressor failed at the Riverside Outdoor Ice Arena at Doty Park.

On Tuesday night, the Belvidere Park District board approved its replacement.

Insurance will help cover the more than $53,000 expense.

Board members said it was important to get the ice rink repaired quickly.

Executive Director Jen Jacky said, “They called us today and said ‘hey we have an opening and we can fit you in.’ So we held the emergency meeting because otherwise we would have to cease operations and we don’t want to do that and disappoint the community.”

No events were canceled, although a few birthday parties had to be rescheduled.

After the repairs are completed, the Riverside Ice Arena will be open until mid-March.