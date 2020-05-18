Belvidere Park District closes public pool for the summer

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The William Grady pool will not open for the summer due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Belvidere Park District announced on Monday.

“Given that the Stay-at-Home order was extended to the end of the month, what we know with respect to the requirements for re-opening and the economic scenarios, the decision was relatively obvious,” said Executive Director, Mark Pentecost.

“That said, the decision may have been obvious, but I want to emphasize it was in no way, easy,” Pentecost said.

“The William Grady pool is an iconic part of the Belvidere community. The opening of the pool is a certain sign of summer to our residents for the past 80 years, which made the final decision very difficult,” said Pentecost. “We also understand that our fiduciary responsibility to the District’s taxpayers is equally paramount. It is why, as I stated earlier, that we’ve been running through every scenario we could imagine balancing those important considerations to make it work.”

