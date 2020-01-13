Belvidere Park District hosts Winter Classic AAU Cup

Rockford, ILL. (WTVO) — Bonding over the love of hockey, families near and far come together to support their kids for a very important hockey tournament; which included an international team.

Belvidere Park District hosted the Winter Classic AAU Cup featuring teams from Illinois, Missouri, and and international team Aeros Mexico.

“One day I recieved an email from them and I had to think twice and look at it again and make sure I was reading it properly,” said Marc Costanza, the Director of TCS Hockey.

For team Aeros Mexico, it was long and exciting journey to get here. They even got the opportunity to watch a Blackhawks game and meet the players.

“We’re very passionate about the sport we had to cross boundaries literally to get places right so we do lot of effort we do our best back at home practicing however we can not a lot of ice there things are not as easy as here but we do our best it’s certainly a great experience for us we’re really excited to be here,” said Coach Adrian Cervantes from team Aeros Mexico.

Whether it’s a local team or international many families can agree that they find joy watching their kids play.

“All of it is worth it you know the driving to this place and that place getting him to practice and all that stuff it makes it worth it because they’re just so happy to be out there hanging out with their friends,” parent Cynthia Watson said.

Even though the Aeros team lost a game they feel like they were winners because of all the learning experiences they gained from it.

“Even though we haven’t won we have won in other things they get to play with kids from other countries and they have friends, they trained with in an indoor rink with coaches from here so it’s been really nice for us,” parent Aline Forat said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience you look at their faces and it’s so gratifying you get full of joy when you see them playing around so I’m really glad they had the chance and I’m thankful for it and same as them I try to get the best out of it,” Cervantes said.

