BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District is celebrating it’s 100th birthday by selling commemorative glasses adorned with iconic local landmarks.
The park district says it will have a new design on sale each week.
Each glass costs $8 and is available while supplies last at the River’s Edge Rec Center, at 1151 W Locust Street, or the Belvidere Park District Administration Office, at 1006 W. Lincoln Avenue.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona
- Rockford Police search for armed robbery suspect
- Wiener dog race steals the show at hockey game
- Police search for suspects in stolen car crash
- Belvidere Park District marks 100th anniversary with limited edition glassware
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!