Belvidere Park District marks 100th anniversary with limited edition glassware

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District is celebrating it’s 100th birthday by selling commemorative glasses adorned with iconic local landmarks.

The park district says it will have a new design on sale each week.

Each glass costs $8 and is available while supplies last at the River’s Edge Rec Center, at 1151 W Locust Street, or the Belvidere Park District Administration Office, at 1006 W. Lincoln Avenue.

