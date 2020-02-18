Belvidere Park District marks 100th anniversary with limited edition glassware

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District is celebrating it’s 100th birthday by selling commemorative glasses adorned with iconic local landmarks.

The park district says it will have a new design on sale each week.

Each glass costs $8 and is available while supplies last at the River’s Edge Rec Center, at 1151 W Locust Street, or the Belvidere Park District Administration Office, at 1006 W. Lincoln Avenue.

