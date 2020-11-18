Belvidere Police arrest Schaumburg man for gas station burglary

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police say they have arrested 42-year-old Christopher Moore, of Schaumburg, for a burglary to a Murphy’s Oil gas station on October 25th.

According to police, evidence collected at the scene of the crime, at 2005 Gateway Center Drive, helped lead investigators to identify Moore as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Moore is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

