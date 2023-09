BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police is asking for residents’ help to find a missing teenager.

Antonio Montoya, 15, was last seen on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. He left his home on E. 4th Street and never returned.

Police said that his social media accounts are inactive.

Montoya was last seen wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Montoya’s whereabouts should contact the Belvidere Police Department, (815) 544-2135.