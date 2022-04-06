BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department is connecting with a community camera app to solve crimes.

Their department has joined the “Neighbors” program, where residents share “Ring” camera footage related to incidents in their area. They can now give direct updates to the police and vice-versa.

Chief Shane Woody said that, while detectives will still have to go out, it is a great way to interact with the community.

“We’ll still have to go out there in the community and solicit evidence and video from community members, but this may allow us to narrow down at least one company and make things at least a little more efficient,” Woody said.

Woody said that residents who have a security camera and want to take part should give their name and address to the department. They can then contact them about crimes in their area.