BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — More and more packages are being stolen from outside homes as more and more people are ordering online.

Belvidere Police posted pictures of a woman that they said took a package from a home on Monday. Surveillance video showed her at a house on Buchanan Street, close to Douglas. Police believe that she got into a car, but they do not have any information on that.

They asked if any neighbor who has a camera to look for her around 6:30 p.m. Monday. They should call police or Crimestoppers with any information.

While police said that having a doorbell camera will not prevent a theft, it can record it for the police. Residents can also track their packages so they know when they should be home to receive it, talk to a neighbor they trust or send the package to the store or their job for pickup.

They can also invest in a package porch lock box.