Belvidere Police investigating triple homicide after father and two sons found dead in home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere family is murdered, and police are searching for the person responsible.

The incident happened Sunday night at 628 Union Ave. Police said that they were called to the home around 9:45 p.m., which is when the discovery was made. Four bullet casings were found inside, and that they are now looking for the person who did it.

“We are investigating this case as a triple homicide,” said Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody. “The landlord had received contact from the boys mother and she was requesting that the landlord go check because they were unable to make contact with Andrew or the sons.”

Police found the bodies of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his five and seven-year-old sons inside. All of them had been shot, according to Woody.

“We have currently recovered 9 mm shell casings from the crime scene, no a weapon has not been recovered,” Woody said. “The crime scene is currently still secure.”

Hintt’s SUV, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, is missing and is believed to be stolen. Neighbors said that they would often see the kids playing outside, and that the situation is heartbreaking.

“I just, it’s hurts. It hurts because you’ve seen the kids before, and I know they’re not here anymore,” said neighbor Joshua Woodman. “The children, the children were just heart wrenching.”

Another neighbor now worries for her sons safety.

“Kind of worried, because all the children in the neighborhood, and I have a two-year-old, and I know they have little kids, so kind of worried to see what happened or how it happened, or why it happened,” said neighbor Hailey Wilson.

“At this time, we’re still conducting investigations into who possibly is responsible,” Woody added. “What I can tell you is whoever conducted this horrific act is truly evil.”

Police asked for the public’s help finding Hintt’s vehicle, a 2018 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with Illinois plates “CT92923.” Police asked residents to not approach the car if they see it, and to call them instead, (815) 544-9626.

Hintt’s SUV. Photo: Belvidere Police Department

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.