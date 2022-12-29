BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents going out to celebrate New Year’s Eve will not have to worry about finding a ride home, as the police department will have them covered.

The department is offering the annual tradition to keep drunk drivers off of the streets. All of the rides will be to a person’s home only, not to another bar or business.

The free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will run until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. Residents looking to be picked up should call (815) 544-2135.