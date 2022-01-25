Belvidere Police release photos of suspects in ‘numerous’ Monday robberies

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police have released surveillance photos of three suspects in an armed robbery at Speedway Fuel Stop last night, adding the possibility that the trio is connected to “numerous crimes” that took place across the Stateline area.

According to Belvidere Police, officers were called to the Speedway Fuel Stop, at 2091 Crystal Parkway, at 11:45 p.m.

Police said three suspects entered the gas station, with one drawing a weapon and pointing it at the cashier, demanding money. The robbers left with cash and store merchandise while one of the suspects searched the cashier’s wallet, police said.

“Three suspects entered the store. One of which brandished a firearm and demanded that the cashier take the money out of the register,” said Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody.

All three fled in a white, four-door car which police said was possibly a Cadillac.

“One of them wearing a red hat, black pants and black coat, one of them wearing a black coat, black pants and red shoes and then the third was wearing a black coat, blue pants and white and black tennis shoes,” Woody said.















Photos: Belvidere Police Department

“Belvidere Police Detectives are investigating this case jointly with other area agencies due to the possibility that numerous crimes in the area were committed by the same individuals,” police said.

Cherry Valley Police said they are investigating an 11:53 p.m. robbery at Fast Mart, 2406 S. Bell School Road, and said they are “working with several other agencies to investigate a possible connection with the overnight incidents.”

Rockford Police said around 12 a.m., three armed suspects, described as black males between the ages of 17-24, held two cashiers at gunpoint at the Circle K, on 3819 Broadway, and took cash, cigars, and lottery tickets.

Police said one of the suspects hit a cashier with a gun.

Rockford Police said the suspects fled in a white sedan reportedly stolen in Beloit earlier that night.

Police also said two people were robbed at gunpoint on Carmac Road in Rockford on Monday night, but did not provide additional details, other than the vehicle description and suspect information were similar to those who robbed the Circle K.

Local law enforcement agencies have not confirmed the crimes are connected but said they are investigating the possibility.

One suspect in custody

Rockford Police spotted the suspect vehicle on E. State Street and were able to apprehend the sole occupant, a 17-year-old juvenile who ran away on foot. A gun was recovered during the investigation, police said.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Felony Retail Theft, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Rockford Police said the case is still under investigation and further details may be provided at a later date.