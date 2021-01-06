Belvidere Police say credit card skimmers found at Mobil gas station

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police say they are working with the FBI to track down suspects who installed credit card skimming devices at a local Mobil gas station.

According to police, the devices were found at the Mobil Gas Station at 171 Appleton Road.

Credit card skimmers are electronic devices which appear as a standard credit card receptacle, but are used to copy credit card information.

“We ask anyone that has had an incident or incidents involving credit card fraud after purchasing gas from the Mobil Gas Station at 171 Appleton Road, contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 to speak with an officer and file a report,” police said.

Police say citizens should inspect pumps prior to using them. “Review your bank statements regularly and report any suspicious activity to your local police department,” police said.

