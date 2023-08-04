BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are investigating a gang-related shooting that took place late Thursday and left one man hospitalized.

According to police, gunshots rang out in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Witnesses described seeing a white sedan, possibly newer, fleeing the scene.

Police found a 26-year-old man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current medical condition is unknown.

Authorities say the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident.

Anyone with security footage from the area is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.