BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say they have identified the subject, who is a juvenile.

Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Saturday.

According to police, around 8:50 p.m. the victim met the suspect in the parking lot of Fiesta Market, 400 West Chrysler Drive, to conduct a transaction from an online sale.

The victim told police the suspect, described as a black male wearing a dew-rag, gray hoodie, blue sweatpants, and red shoes, pulled a gun and grabbed the merchandise.

The suspect ran on foot toward the 700 block of West Chrylser Drive, and police said the merchandise was recovered but the suspect got away.