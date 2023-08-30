BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after a five-hour standoff in Belvidere on Wednesday.

According to Chief Shane Woody, officers responded to a domestic battery call at a home in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man retreated back into the residence and threatened to kill himself, Woody said. Police also learned that the suspect had access to rifles and handguns, initiating a standoff in which negotiators worked to resolve the situation.

After about five hours, the unidentified suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The incident triggered a lockdown at nearby Washington Academy and Faith Baptist Church.

“You may be aware that there is a situation in the community outside of our school premises and not related to our school. In response to this, we’re currently in our Hold in Place protocol as a precautionary measure,” principal Chris Walocha wrote in a message to parents, shortly before 11 a.m.