BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are still searching for the suspect who murdered 31-year-old Andrew Hintt’s and his two children on Sunday night.

The suspect stole Hintt’s vehicle, which is a 2018 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with Illinois plates ““CT92923.”

If you spot this vehicle, don’t approach the car, call the police at (815) 544-9626.

You can also contribute to the boys memorial service by donating to the family’s GoFundMe