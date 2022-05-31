BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Park District will permanently close William Grady Pool, saying it is no longer fiscally responsible or operationally feasible to keep it open.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the current William Grady Pool. We know that this decision comes with feelings of frustration and disappointment; we feel the same way. We wanted the pool to open just as much as you,” park district executive director, Jen Jacky, said in a press release.

Daily admissions to the pool have been declining over the years, from 9,355 in 2017 to 6,786 in 2021.

“Between an ever-aging infrastructure, failing mechanical equipment, outdated features, environmental and financial impacts of the constant water seepage, the rising overhead operational costs, decreased attendance and the recent challenges in staffing, we feel that continuing operating the facility is not sustainable,” Jacky continued.

The William Grady Pool opened in 1939.

According to a recent study conducted by the park district, an overwhelming 89% of local residents said the current pool should be decommissioned and recommended planning for an updated aquatic feature.

SprayGround, a free water play area in Doty Park, will remain operational.