Belvidere porch fire costs thousands in damage

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Thursday night, there were no injuries.

Firefighters were called to 1011 Whitney Blvd. in between East Ave. and Pearl St. around 9:20 p.m.

Police were also on scene and said the back porch was on fire when they arrived.

The 101 Engine crew advanced a hose line to the back of the porch and were able to extinguish the fire using only tank water.

Firefighters said the house was vacant at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The porch fire resulted in an estimated loss of $5,000, the fire is currently under investigation.