Belvidere repeat offender sentenced to 9 years for domestic battery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 42-year-old Craig Seotzke has been sentenced to spend 9 years in prison for domestic battery. Authorities said Seotzke has a history of domestic violence convictions.

The Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office said Seotzke was convicted of five counts of domestic battery on November 18th, for a crime that happened in April of 2019, at a home on Fern Hill Road in Belvidere.

Due to Seotzke’s prior convictions, the charges were upgraded to Class 3 Felonies, each with a 10 year maximum sentence.

Following his sentence, Seotzke will be forced to spend 4 years under court supervision.