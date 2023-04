BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, there will be more availability to give blood.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center’s (RRVBC) Belvidere donor center, 1740 S State St., will be open five days a week.

The location had to reduce its hours back in September to just two days a week due to staffing shortages. Now fully staffed, it will resume full-time hours.

RRVBC hopes to recruit 7,000 new donors in honor of its 70th anniversary.