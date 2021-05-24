Belvidere residents speak out after mobile home park no longer including water bill in rent

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Mobile home residents in Belvidere are calling on city leaders to re-think a plan that would change their water bills.

We attended Monday’s city council meeting where dozens of residents said this could greatly impact their finances. They tell us one proposed plan wouldn’t be fair to those with smaller households.

City leaders say the owner of Four Seasons Mobile Home Park in Belvidere wants to start billing each individual home for their water usage, instead of including the price in their base rent as they’ve done for years.

Initially, they planned to charge residents by dividing the water bill for the entire park by the total number of homes. Dozens of residents showed up to Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting to argue against the proposal.

“I’m a two-person household. And there are other homes that have way more than what we have. So they’re going to be using way more water because of showering, and laundry and stuff,” said one resident.

After hearing residents’ feedback, the committee passed a motion to amend the city code.

Now, any mobile home park, including Four Seasons–which wants to re-bill their tenants for water

will be required to install a meter in each home.

The city’s attorney says the measure should ensure that residents are charged fairly.

“It makes it abundantly clear that if a mobile home park wishes to re-sell water and wants to bill their tenants for the water they’re using, they must install a meter. It doesn’t just apply to Four Seasons. It applies to any mobile home park in the city of Belvidere, said Belvidere City Attorney Michael Drella.

The amendment still needs to be approved as an ordinance by the Belvidere City Council.