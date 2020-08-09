Belvidere residents wrap up weekend with Buchanan Street Stroll

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents wrapped their weekend up on a high note with a Buchanan Street Stroll.

Community members enjoyed food trucks, small business vendors, and live music.

Belvidere neighbors aren’t the only ones excited to get back to the community event.

“We’re able to be out performing for people and bringing music to people’s lives and to us that’s just joy in itself to us,” explained Blake Douglas, a Buchanon Street Stroll performer.

The next Buchanan Street Stroll is set up for Saturday from 5:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

