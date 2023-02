BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Runners took to Belvidere’s Doty Park on Sunday in the name of a good cause.

“Hug an Athlete 5K” raises money for the Belvidere Park District’s Special Olympics team. Money raised helps with things like equipment, uniforms and scholarships.

Some of the athletes were on had to cheer on the runners, as as the name suggests, offer hugs at the finish line.