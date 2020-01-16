Belvidere Police say person found dead in August died of overdose, not homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has concluded that an acute drug overdose was the cause of death for Jory Jeff Ross Keller, who was found dead in a Belvidere field in August 2019.
Belvidere Police say 29-year-old Keller, of Rockford, was found dead a quarter of a mile off the 7900 block of Shaw Road around 9:30 a.m. on August 13th.
The coroner at the time said there were no signs of injury or trauma on Keller’s body, but police did initially investigate the death as a homicide.
