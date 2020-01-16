Belvidere Police say person found dead in August died of overdose, not homicide

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has concluded that an acute drug overdose was the cause of death for Jory Jeff Ross Keller, who was found dead in a Belvidere field in August 2019.

Belvidere Police say 29-year-old Keller, of Rockford, was found dead a quarter of a mile off the 7900 block of Shaw Road around 9:30 a.m. on August 13th.

The coroner at the time said there were no signs of injury or trauma on Keller’s body, but police did initially investigate the death as a homicide.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories