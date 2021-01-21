Belvidere school administrators receive top honors

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The last wave of students in the Belvidere School District are back in class as middle and high school students returned on Thursday.

On Wednesday, children in grades Second through Fifth had their first day for in-person learning. Children in Pre-K through First Grade went back to class on Tuesday.

This is the first time Belvidere has allowed students back in class since last March.

Administrators say about 55% of the district’s students chose the in-person option over remote learning.

Three District 100 school administrators were recognized for their hard work today by the Illinois Principal Association Kishwaukee Region:

Dr. Dan Woestman was named the 2021 Superintendent of the Year;

Brett McPherson, principal at Belvidere Central Middle School, was awarded the Herman Graves Principal Award;

Belvidere Central’s Jessica Larson was named as Assistant Principal of the Year.

Schools in Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties are recognized by the Illinois Principal Association Kishwaukee Region.