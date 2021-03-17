Belvidere School District approves in-person learning plans

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Most Stateline students will return to their classrooms for in-person learning on a more consistent basis.

Belvidere District 100 School Board members approved a plan to have students in-person 4-days a week, instead of only 2.

The change will effect middle and high school students. It will begin during the 4th quarter of the school year.

Things will look different with the updated Illinois classroom guidelines.

Social distancing has been cut back to three-feet for students and vaccinated adults. Masks are still required.