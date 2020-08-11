Belvidere School District beginning year with remote learning only

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere School District 100 said Tuesday that a decision has been made to start the school year with remote learning only, at least for the first quarter.

According to a press release, all students in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade will be issued a chromebook;

Most students will not attend school in-person – some students receiving targeted services may be able to attend school in-person;

Teachers will provide daily, live instruction via video conferencing tools;

Daily “attendance” will be taken and recorded;

Grading of assignments, projects, and assessments will resume.

The new school year will begin on September 8th.

