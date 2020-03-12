Belvidere School District cancels activities, public gatherings

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Public School District 100 announced Thursday that it would be suspending certain activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boone County, but the Health Department has recommended suspending social and public gatherings “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district says it is cancelling all sporting events, fundraisers, concerts, performances and competitions beginning Friday, March 13th.

PAC performances are also affected.

Practices, clubs, and small student gatherings will still be permitted.

Field trips from Friday, March 13th through Friday, March 20th, are also canceled.

