Belvidere school district mourns the loss of teacher and coach

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students and staff in the Belvidere School District 100 are mourning the loss of a teacher and coach.
Sunday, the district shared a statement regarding Robert Sally’s unexpected death.
“Mr. Sally was a 3rd grade teacher at Perry Elementary School and coach at Belvidere High School,” the district said in a statement.
They shared that Sally had been working at the district for over 25 years.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
