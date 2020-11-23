Belvidere school district mourns the loss of teacher and coach

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Students and staff in the Belvidere School District 100 are mourning the loss of a teacher and coach.

Sunday, the district shared a statement regarding Robert Sally’s unexpected death.

“Mr. Sally was a 3rd grade teacher at Perry Elementary School and coach at Belvidere High School,” the district said in a statement.

They shared that Sally had been working at the district for over 25 years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

