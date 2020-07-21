Belvidere School District to help build new RVC Advanced Technology Center

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district will have a hand in building Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center.

Monday night, Belvidere School Board members approved an intergovernmental agreement between the district and RVC. It will allow for Belvidere to act as a liaison between the college and companies building the center.

Rock Valley will still cover all the costs. RVC’s board announced last month that the new center would be located at the former Shopko building.

Belvidere’s Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman says the district has recent experience in public construction projects. He believes that will keep the overall price of the project down.

“RVC is driving the project. We’re just saying, ‘Hey, we have a long partnership with you. We’d love to help you get this done.’ We think we can do it at significantly lower cost to the tax payers in the region than a private entity could,” explained Dr. Woestman.

One of those partnerships is with Ollman Ernest Architechs, the company designing the center. The deal now goes to Rock Valley for approval.

