Belvidere School District update meal options

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere School District says bagged breakfasts and lunches will continue for all children under 18-years-old.
Administrators said meals are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Food can only be picked up for same day use. Without children present, a maximum of three bags can be obtained.
Belvidere Schools will distribute food at the following locations:
Belvidere High School (back athletic entrance area)
Belvidere North High School (main circle drive)
Washington Academy Bus Drop Off (behind school – driveway entrance on south side of school by cones)
Perry Elementary (outside of gym door)
Starting Monday 3/23 Caledonia Elementary School (front entrance)
No food deliveries at Candlewick Lake Office
