Belvidere School District update meal options

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere School District says bagged breakfasts and lunches will continue for all children under 18-years-old.

Administrators said meals are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Food can only be picked up for same day use. Without children present, a maximum of three bags can be obtained.

Belvidere Schools will distribute food at the following locations:

Belvidere High School (back athletic entrance area)

Belvidere North High School (main circle drive)

Washington Academy Bus Drop Off (behind school – driveway entrance on south side of school by cones)

Perry Elementary (outside of gym door)

Starting Monday 3/23 Caledonia Elementary School (front entrance)

No food deliveries at Candlewick Lake Office

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

