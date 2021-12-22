Belvidere school superintendent Daniel Woestman leaving for new job

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman will be leaving his position at the end of this school year.

Woestman has accepted a position as superintendent for the Warren Township School District in Gurnee.

According to an announcement by the school district, he begins his new position on July 1st, 2022.

Prior to his tenure at the Belvidere School District, Woestman also served in leadership roles in Rockford Public Schools and Hononegah High School. He began his career as an English teacher at Hononegah.

“I am honored by the opportunity to be part of the Warren Township High School community,” Dr. Woestman said. “High schools are such an important part of every community, and I hope to continue the strong traditions that are part of the WTHS history. I’m excited to work and learn alongside the great people that make this district the amazing place it’s known to be.”