Belvidere school superintendent wants return to in-person classes in January

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The New Year could see students returning to the classroom in Belvidere.

Belvidere School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman explained his plan to parents in a letter Friday, saying students could return to in-person learning by January 18th.

The new semester begins two weeks after winter break ends.

Woestman said the schools would follow all state guidelines, which includes limiting gathering sizes.

Parents would be allowed to stay with remote learning if they choose, he said.

The school board still needs to approve the plan, which is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

