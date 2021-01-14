Belvidere schools address parent concerns as in-person learning set to resume next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting next Tuesday, Belvidere School District buildings will open their doors to students for the first time this school year.

Elementary schools will resume in-class learning, while middle and high schoolers will take on a hybrid in-person/remote learning schedule.

Parents were given the choice of their preference.

Kristy Chorostecki, a mother of five, said she chose in-person learning for three of her children.

“Ultimately, it came down for us to do what is best for our individual children because there are a couple of them who have been struggling a little bit more,” Chorostecki said. “My first grader…it’s been a little more difficult for her to stay on task. And then my ten year old is autistic, and we’ve run into some challenges from that, and just feel like he would be better off in a classroom setting versus at home and we’re going to see how it goes.”

Chorostecki said the decision wasn’t easy to make, saying the family chose to do what was best for both the academic and emotional needs of the kids.

Still, she said she has some concerns.

“Our elementary kids [are] all going full time back and that has been a big concern for me, because I’m not exactly sure what our ratios will be. I was really hoping for more of a hybrid schedule for them, because I know that the classrooms sizes will be smaller,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman said, “It’s very difficult for an elementary school student to be a self starter, and we really felt like it was most beneficial for those younger children to be in person everyday.”

Woestman used Facebook to address parent concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “If a student or a staff member test positive then one of our contact tracers in the school will walk through the contact tracing process.”

Chorostecki said she is confident the school district will prioritize safety.

“Thankfully, if things aren’t going well, or if we’re not comfortable with how things are going, we can pull them out from in-person and [go] back to remote fairly easily, so that’s one of the things that has helped me with my piece of mind,” she said.