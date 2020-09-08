BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School District 100 canceled school on Tuesday due to a lightning strike.
According to the district, the computer servers were knocked out around 11 a.m. Classes are expected to resume tomorrow.
The Belvidere Fire Department said no injuries were reported.
Belvidere elected for 100% remote learning for its students out of concern of COVID-19 spread in classrooms.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Golden Girls’ reboot for charity features all-Black cast
- Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
- Illinois reports 1,392 new cases of coronavirus, 7 deaths on Tuesday
- Belvidere schools cancel classes after lightning strike Tuesday knocks computers offline
- Man with ax caught on camera repeatedly breaking into Tennessee homes
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!