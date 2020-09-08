Belvidere schools cancel classes after lightning strike Tuesday knocks computers offline

Lightnings strike over Buenos Aires’ city during a thunderstorm on April 8, 2014. AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere School District 100 canceled school on Tuesday due to a lightning strike.

According to the district, the computer servers were knocked out around 11 a.m. Classes are expected to resume tomorrow.

The Belvidere Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Belvidere elected for 100% remote learning for its students out of concern of COVID-19 spread in classrooms.

